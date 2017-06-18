Robin Robinson

All the world's a sage

What do the Galapagos Islands and Key West have in common beside birds that don’t fly away when we walk amidst them? Both have swimming iguanas and the native wild sage or Lantana involucrata. I don’t know how lantana got there, but the birds find the puce drupe of berries irresistible so maybe the seeds flew to the South American Islands in the belly of a migrating bird.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

<...