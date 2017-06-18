florida keys

1st Annual 'Keys Moths' Bio Blitz events to be held June 22 and 24

Want to help discover a new species? In the past 10 years there have been almost 600 species of moths identified in the Florida Keys and through an ongoing survey, new species are being discovered all the time.

June is the best time of year to witness biodiversity in moths, and the first Keys moths Bio Blitz will be held Thursday, June 22, at the National Key Deer Refuge, and Satur...