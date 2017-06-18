Florida Keys Business Briefs

The Key West Chamber of Commerce continues to be heavily invested in the island’s future, recently awarding more than $31,000 in scholarships to four Key West High School graduates.

Tessa Eggers received $27,500 to be dispensed over four years as the recipient of the Honor Roll of 100/Charley P. and Orsolina Toppino Memorial Scholarship. Billie Jo Carter received the $2,...