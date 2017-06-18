Florida Keys News
Executive Decision claims top honors at Skippers tourney
BY SPECIAL TO THE CITIZEN
KEY LARGO — Ocala-based Executive Decision took top honors at the third annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, featuring 71 teams of 315 anglers competing June 3-4 for more than $60,000 in cash and trophies.
Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday, with the combined weight of the three heavi...
