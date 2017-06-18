Florida Keys News
Sunday, June 18, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Executive Decision claims top honors at Skippers tourney
BY SPECIAL TO THE CITIZEN

KEY LARGO — Ocala-based Executive Decision took top honors at the third annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, featuring 71 teams of 315 anglers competing June 3-4 for more than $60,000 in cash and trophies.

Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday, with the combined weight of the three heavi...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Lady Conchs U10 upend Conch Town for title U12 top ranked team in nation
Sunday, June 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Lima did all he could to power the Hurricanes
Sunday, June 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Charleston angler wins Hawley fly tournament
Saturday, June 17, 2017 -
0 comments
Local teams sweep dolphin tourney victories
Friday, June 16, 2017 -
0 comments
HOB football announces sponsorship with HTA
Friday, June 16, 2017 -
0 comments
Matysik to compete against elite prep distance runners
Friday, June 16, 2017 -
0 comments