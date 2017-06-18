GLENWOOD EARL “WIMPY” GIBSON
Glenwood Earl “Wimpy” Gibson, 87, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, from complications of a massive stroke. Wimpy was born May 30, 1930, in Key West. He was the son of the late William Henry and Erva Theo Billberry Gibson. He grew up on No Name Key and Big Pine Key, and the Gibsons eventually established their homestead in Key W...
