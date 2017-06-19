Florida Keys News
Monday, June 19, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Senior Spotlight: Z. Jackson
BY J. W. COOKE Key West Citizen

Q: How long have you been playing soccer?

A: I think about 10 or 11 years.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports?

A: I tried volleyball and track my freshman year.

Q: What was it about soccer that made you decide to stick with just that?

A: My dad played it growing up, so it’s a connection I have with him.

...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Matysik will use outcomes to prepare for future seasons
Monday, June 19, 2017 -
0 comments
Lady Conchs U10 upend Conch Town for title U12 top ranked team in nation
Sunday, June 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Lima did all he could to power the Hurricanes
Sunday, June 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Executive Decision claims top honors at Skippers tourney
Sunday, June 18, 2017 -
0 comments
Charleston angler wins Hawley fly tournament
Saturday, June 17, 2017 -
0 comments
Local teams sweep dolphin tourney victories
Friday, June 16, 2017 -
0 comments