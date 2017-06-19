KEY WEST

SHAL plans cleanup effort

Last month, a group of 25 homeless Southernmost Homeless Assistance League Shelter residents, volunteers and SHAL staff gathered under the west side of the Riviera Bridge on South Roosevelt and gathered 100 bags of trash during a cleanup event.

SHAL plans to repeat this cleanup effort on the other side of the Riviera Bridge on Saturday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...