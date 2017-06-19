Knife-wielding man accused of threatening his family
KEY WEST — A 49-year-old man accused of brandishing a knife and threatening to kill two family members on Thursday was arrested, according to police.
Jose Alzamora was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.
Police were called to a house on Sigsbee Park at 7:49 p.m. after Alzamora began arguing over a previous arrest for felony larceny...
