Knife-wielding man accused of threatening his family

KEY WEST — A 49-year-old man accused of brandishing a knife and threatening to kill two family members on Thursday was arrested, according to police.

Jose Alzamora was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Police were called to a house on Sigsbee Park at 7:49 p.m. after Alzamora began arguing over a previous arrest for felony larceny...