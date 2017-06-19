Citizen's Voice
“Key West is a traffic jam. Think you have a solution? Wednesday’s City Commission workshop on parking garages is probably your only chance for your voice to be heard. Leadership on this is not coming from city hall. It needs to come from the people.”
“So HTA wants to bring back the Ducks. Those behemoths are the last things we need on our already packed str...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.