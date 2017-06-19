201 Duval St. marks 100-year milestone
Every Key West resident can rattle off at least two of those seemingly tainted properties. They’ve housed a revolving door of restaurants, shops and other businesses, but none manage to secure a lasting foothold. If a passing motorist blinks as they go by, they’re likely to miss the newest incarnation or name change.
Upon moving her successful restaurant into one such &...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.