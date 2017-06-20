Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Trial postponed in Duvalshooting
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
The trial for a man who opened fire on several people outside of a Key West bar was supposed to start this week but has been postponed until at least August.

The attempted murder trial of 34-year-old Derek Michael David was postponed as defense attorneys and prosecutors are still battling over whether David is immune from prosecution because of the state’s Stand Your Ground l...

