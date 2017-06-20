Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Trial postponed in Duvalshooting
The trial for a man who opened fire on several people outside of a Key West bar was supposed to start this week but has been postponed until at least August.
The attempted murder trial of 34-year-old Derek Michael David was postponed as defense attorneys and prosecutors are still battling over whether David is immune from prosecution because of the state’s Stand Your Ground l...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.