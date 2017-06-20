Teen from Pompano Beach arrested in stolen car
An 18-year-old Pompano Beach man was arrested Friday after he drove a BMW stolen from West Palm Beach to the Florida Keys, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports.
Sheriff’s dispatchers received notification Friday from BMW Assist that the stolen 2014 silver BMW had entered Monroe County just before 6 p.m. A notice about the stolen vehicle was issued to all Monroe...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.