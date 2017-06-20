1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 88, wind east southeast 2, clouds 7. Got a two quarter keg from Felix Senac and put the power from the half keg in the two quarter kegs so that they can be got into my magazine which the half keg will not fit. There wa...

