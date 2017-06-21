1513: Ponce de Leon named the islands at the western end of the Florida Keys Los Tortugas.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 4, clouds 9. Read Household Words. Matilda sent down to ask me to get a boat to aboard of the USS Merimack but...