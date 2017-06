Truman & White Chevron Morays scored 17 runs in their first three at-bats of the Men’s Over-39 Softball Championship game and cruised to a 23-16 victory over the Big Coppitt Gun Club Snappers on Friday night at DeWitt Roberts Field.

The Morays’ Harry Milliken homered and doubled twice, Ben Blattenberger tripled and Danny Rose stroked a two-base hit as the trio each...