Florida Keys Business
Bistro goes global with flavors from all over world
By Brian Bowden Free Press Staff
ISLAMORADA — Just a month into it, executive chef Nassuby Bernal seems content with the path his new restaurant is on. He purposely opened during the summer — the usual slow period in the Florida Keys — so he would have time to work out all the kinks before tourist season hits.
And he’s doing just that, but he hopes the local community will give the eat...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.