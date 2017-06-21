Florida Keys Business

Bistro goes global with flavors from all over world

ISLAMORADA — Just a month into it, executive chef Nassuby Bernal seems content with the path his new restaurant is on. He purposely opened during the summer — the usual slow period in the Florida Keys — so he would have time to work out all the kinks before tourist season hits.

And he’s doing just that, but he hopes the local community will give the eat...