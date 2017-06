MARIO CASTRO

Mario Castro, 71, passed away June 17, 2017. Mario was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and great friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo and Udelia Castro; sister, Ondina Gomez; and his niece/goddaughter Mikhaila Fabian.

Mario is survived by his wife of 51 years, Belinda; his children Annette Winters (Brook)...