1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. Went down town before breakfast and got the papers and a letter from Mrs. Charles Tift to Matilda. The Steamer Isabel got in about 9 p.m. Last night. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.69, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3. Senator

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.