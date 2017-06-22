Regular season winding down, playoffs slated for Saturday

Indians, Twins to play in San Juan on April 17-18 next year

AP-BBA--Indians-Twins-Puerto Rico

06/21/2017 4:52PM - 189 words

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland and Minnesota will play a two-game series at San Juan on April 17-18, Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since 2010.