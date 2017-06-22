Monroe county
MCSO remembers deputy killed in traffic accident
This week the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office remembers a Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in the line of duty seven years ago in a traffic accident.
On June 22, 2010, Deputy Melissa “Missy” Powers was killed in a traffic accident in Key Largo as she was responding to assist a fellow officer.
Deputy Powers was hired by the Sheriff’s Office i...
