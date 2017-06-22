Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County looks at toll, canal speeds, signs
The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday to support exploring a toll on U.S. 1, with proceeds going to local water quality protection and infrastructure projects.
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster has proposed placing a toll on U.S. 1, as he has been concerned about funding for Everglades and Florida Bay water quality improvement projects.
The Village Co...
