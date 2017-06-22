Former pro baseball player arrested
BIG COPPITT KEY — A Cuban native who formerly played in the Seattle Mariners minor league farm system was arrested Tuesday after a woman accused of him of threatening her with a baseball bat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Klepaskis, 39, of Big Coppitt Key, who now works as a commercial fisherman on Stock Island, was charged with stalking and tres...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.