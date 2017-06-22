Florida Keys News
City talks climate, concerts, duck tours
Climate change, concert promotion and tour companies were some of the many subjects discussed at Tuesday’s nearly four-hour Key West City Commission meeting.
Joining 17 Florida municipalities and more than 160 cities nationwide, Key West made a pledge to adhere to the goals of the Paris climate agreement that the United States withdrew from earlier this year.
