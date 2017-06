KEY WEST — In 1977, Anna Fugina swam her first circumference of the island as part of a therapy program to help in her recovery from a car accident. Without the knowledge of tides and currents, it would take her 12 hours and 59 minutes to complete the 12.5-mile course. But it started a trend and during Saturday morning’s 41st edition of the Swim Around Key West, Fugina will be joine...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.