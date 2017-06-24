1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 85, wind east northeast 2, clouds 3. Drew up and executed a deed for the lot and wrote a bill of sale for the Negro boy Daniel in Matilda’s name and payed Farino $300.00 diffe...

