CRB seeks new executive director
The longest serving executive director of the volunteer board that investigates complaints against Key West police officers is stepping down in September.
Citizen Review Board Executive Director Larry Beaver will formally announce his retirement at Monday night’s meeting at City Hall with his last meeting coming in September after three years and four months at the posi...
