Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, June 24, 2017
CRB seeks new executive director
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The longest serving executive director of the volunteer board that investigates complaints against Key West police officers is stepping down in September. 

Citizen Review Board Executive Director Larry Beaver will formally announce his retirement at Monday night’s meeting at City Hall with his last meeting coming in September after three years and four months at the posi...

