Florida Keys News
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Key West teen finishes high school in jail
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

D’Monte Davis didn’t walk across the stage on June 2 to collect his high school diploma. He didn’t stand on the football field with the rest of his graduating class from Key West High School, and he didn’t attend any graduation parties. 

Davis, 18, did don a crimson cap and gown to accept his diploma, but underneath the graduation garb was the ligh...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
