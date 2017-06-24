florida keys
Artists, teachers can apply for grant
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts invites artists and teachers to apply for the Artists in Schools Grant with a June 30 deadline.
The streamlined application is available online at http://www.keysarts.com.
Artists in Schools funds projects where collaboration between teaching artists and teachers...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.