Citizen's Voice
“Why do places that sell alcohol have to be 300 feet from churches? If they are at 299 feet, are the churches afraid that their parishioners are going to run off to Rum Church on Sunday, even if they get free wine at church? And is this not a violation of the Constitution with favor being granted to established religion?”
“Q. It’s 7:40 Thursday evening....
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.