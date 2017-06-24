Health

Here are 5 things you should skip in the morning

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

The way you start your morning often sets the tone for the rest of the day. Want to have a better one? Skip these tempting traps when you wake up.

Don’t use the snooze button. If you hit it, your body relaxes and you attempt to fall back asleep. Unfortunately just as you’re beginning to drift off, the alarm sounds again. Often, you’re even m...