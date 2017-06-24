Florida Keys News
Saturday, June 24, 2017
HEADS UP Locals focus on education, certified helmets to reduce traumas
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

The National Football League and the National Collegiate Athletic Association are taking gigantic steps to prevent head traumas by reducing head-to-head contact and providing state of the art headgear that is thoroughly scrutinized, tested and retested at all levels — down to youth football in Key West.

Key West Junior Football League President Peter Estevez said the league i...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
