Sunday, June 25, 2017
Never say never attitude lands Sullivan in first
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
KEY WEST — Eight is now Eric Sullivan’s lucky number.

That’s how many times the Miami resident has entered the 12.5-mile Swim Around Key West.

Three times he was runner-up, but never winner, and was third a few more times.

On Saturday morning, Sullivan, 51, was not to be denied. He stayed well ahead of two-time winner Nicholas Perfetti...

