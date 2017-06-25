The Bottom Line
Goodrich marks 40 years at First State
Doria Goodrich, First State Bank of the Florida Keys executive vice president and personal banking officer, recently celebrated 40 years with the bank.
A native of Key West, Goodrich began her career with First State Bank as a proof clerk after graduating from Mary Immaculate High School. In the years that followed, she served in...
