Sunday, June 25, 2017
Local shooting case sends ripples statewide
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
A Key West shooting case could become the legal benchmark for similar cases for all of Florida in the future. 

The legal maneuvering and pretrial legal proceedings involving 34-year-old Derek Michael David charged with shooting several people last year in Old Town are likely to reverberate among Florida courts statewide as it has drawn lengthy attention of...

