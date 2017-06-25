Robin Robinson

Yes, Key West sure has a lot of trees, according to a recent report

Over one-third of the trees in Key West are of three varieties, coconut palms, silver buttonwood and Christmas palms. Seventy-seven percent of the 3,052 inventoried trees are smaller, younger trees that do not provide a high canopy, but do stay out of the wires and water pipes. Only two percent of the available tree-planting spaces on the city streets are empty.

These statist...