Robin Robinson
Yes, Key West sure has a lot of trees, according to a recent report
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
Over one-third of the trees in Key West are of three varieties, coconut palms, silver buttonwood and Christmas palms. Seventy-seven percent of the 3,052 inventoried trees are smaller, younger trees that do not provide a high canopy, but do stay out of the wires and water pipes. Only two percent of the available tree-planting spaces on the city streets are empty.
These statist...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.