MONROE COUNTY

Leadership Monroe County events upcoming

Leadership Monroe County will hold a social reception and program introduction on Friday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel.

Potential Class XXVI members will have the opportunity to meet LMC alumni and board members and learn about the upcoming sessions, including the scope, mission and benefits of becoming part of the countywide program that...