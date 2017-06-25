Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"
Prized possessions
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” I thought to myself last weekend, pounding on the steering wheel and shaking my head in a Tourette’s-like tirade while driving east on Flagler Avenue.
“The nerve of some people. How dare they? Just who do they think they are?”
Oh, I was all fired up. For about eight seconds...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.