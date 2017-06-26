Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, June 26, 2017
District to boost mosquito trial on Stock Island
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is increasing the number of lab-reared mosquitoes it is releasing as part of a trial on Stock Island. 

The district is conducting a trial release of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes treated with the bacteria wolbachia to see if it is successful in eradicating that species of mosquito in the Lower Keys.

The district increased the...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Lawyer donates $3,000 drone to emergency responders
Monday, June 26, 2017
Spraying Alert
Monday, June 26, 2017
School Board tackles weighty agenda
Monday, June 26, 2017
Emerging Sculpture Trail adds culture to the Keys
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Two airlifted in separate crashes on U.S. 1
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Monroe County firefighter arrested after bar fight
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Big Pine Key Publix draws closer
Monday, June 26, 2017 -
Local shooting case sends ripples statewide
Sunday, June 25, 2017 -
County targets deed restrictions
Saturday, June 24, 2017 -
No bail reduction in fatal DUI case
Friday, June 23, 2017 -
City puts brakes on garage
Thursday, June 22, 2017 -
City approves Poker Run request
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 -