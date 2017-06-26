Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
District to boost mosquito trial on Stock Island
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is increasing the number of lab-reared mosquitoes it is releasing as part of a trial on Stock Island.
The district is conducting a trial release of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes treated with the bacteria wolbachia to see if it is successful in eradicating that species of mosquito in the Lower Keys.
The district increased the...
