Sheriff's Office: Four arrested on drug charges
LOWER KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives had a busy week as four people accused of various drug-related offenses were arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office described the cases this way:
• Travis Adamson, 29, of Big Pine Key, was charged Wednesday afternoon on Big Pine Key for sale of Oxycodone and Clonazepam. When...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.