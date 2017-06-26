MONROE COUNTY
Report provider complaints
The Florida Department of Health’s Division of Medical Quality Assurance offers a health care complaint portal. The portal was developed in collaboration with the Agency for Health Care Administration and allows Floridians to more conveniently report everything from health care violations and unlicensed activity, to fraud and more.
The portal also educates consumers on which...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.