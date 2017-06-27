1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 5 and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 86, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. A few drops of rain fell about day break. Read papers.

1903: The corner stone was laid for the First Congregational Church on William Street. The ceremony was conducted by The Rev. S.F. Gale, Home Missiona...