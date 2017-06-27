MONROE COUNTY

National HIV Testing Day

To mark National HIV Testing Day today the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) will be providing HIV testing services at no cost to anyone interested in getting tested this week.

Testing is also offered at the Gato Building in Key West every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis at no cost.

In addition,...