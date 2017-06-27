MONROE COUNTY
National HIV Testing Day
To mark National HIV Testing Day today the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) will be providing HIV testing services at no cost to anyone interested in getting tested this week.
Testing is also offered at the Gato Building in Key West every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis at no cost.
In addition,...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.