Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
County to offer first comments on proposed Walmart
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
The public will receive its first chance to comment on a development agreement that could bring a Walmart to Rockland Key.

The Monroe County planning staff, acting as the Development Review Committee, will meet this afternoon with representatives for a group of developers wanting to build a roughly 150,000-square-foot commercial center off U.S. 1 on Rockland Key.

The...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
