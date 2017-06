Citizen's Voice

"While it's great that the Cozumel Park on 19th Terrace is being updated, it was odd to see they are spreading 'tiny rubber pellets' over the turf. What happens when it rains? Oh right, it drains to the ocean."

"Tired of reading all the whining about motorcycles! Most Harleys are not half as noisy as those noisy two-stroke scooters that sound like annoying chainsaws buzzing everywh...