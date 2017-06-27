Elderly man punched in the head during bike theft

KEY WEST â€” A man accused of punching an elderly man in the head and then stealing his bike was arrested on Sunday, according to police.

David Wayne Farmer, 28, was charged with robbery, theft and battery on a person 65 or older.

Police were called to the 500 block of White Street about 6 p.m. when a witness reported seeing a man punch an elderly m...