1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.55.5, thermometer 85.5, wind southeast 1, clouds 3. Read papers. The schooner Dart sailed for Havana at 6 p.m. taking Mr. J. Carrera, who came over to buy the spars of the Guthrie.

