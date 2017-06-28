Florida Keys Business

Cats nap in their own room at the Hilton

KEY LARGO — Rambo, a 14-year-old Pekingese, gets to go for a car ride every day. His owner, Karen Simonetti, said when she turns her car into the parking lot at the Hilton Key Largo Resort where she works, Rambo’s tail starts to wag.

“He knows where he’s at and he starts to go nuts,” she said.

Simonetti has been brin...