KEY LARGO — Jim Horan is serving up a mix of humor and local industry topics with his new online concoction, The Keys Bartender podcast.

Despite his show’s title, Horan doesn’t consider himself to be a professional mixologist but said he’s more than just a “beertender.” He said his job is to be quick-witted, take some jabs and be engaging with customers. Those skills translate well to the podcast.

“I don’t consider myself the pinnacle bartender,” he said. “I’m not ‘the’ bartender but ‘a’ bartender.”

Either way, the restaurant industry is what Horan loosely predicates his podcast material on. It provides the fodder for a humorous variety show.

“There are a ton of us,” he said about his profession.

The National Restaurant Association reports there are 14.7 million restaurant workers in the U.S., a robust demographic with which to share the trials and tribulations of the industry.

“I personally have a different feeling about being in the industry,” he said. “I feel like people are hungry and it’s my job to feed them and there’s dignity in that.”

Horan’s weekly podcast usually features two segments: a unifying industry topic and then a personal observation or some other topic that Horan has been contemplating.

“I’m quirky, and I’m somewhat aware of it,” he said. “I start with writing down ideas and I have about 20 pages stockpiled so far. I scratch them off as we go.”

He said all he needs for a live broadcast is, at minimum, a 5.6 megabytes-per-second wifi connection and his pal and co-host, Connor Barrett. He also likes to invite two other guests each week, depending on the topic, to weigh in. He’s had several musicians as guests, including Lee Sharp, Luke Sommer Glenn, Bill Wissinger and Samantha Clark, and often interacts with customers.

Last Wednesday’s show, “Out of Many, One and Misrepresentations,” approached topics like current point-of-sales systems and online dating sites, Chinese humor translated to English and just how grossly things can be misrepresented.

Horan recounted a recent family trip to Hutchinson Island. He booked a hotel room through an online booking site.

“The pictures looked like an elegant Southern plantation, but when we got there, it looked more like where they film ‘Cops,’” he quipped.

As for the online dating segment, Horan, quoting a Chinese dating show, asked, “What are your dating criteria? Well, she has to be a female and she has to be alive. That clarifies things right off the bat.”

Co-host Barrett told the Free Press that he’s a computer buff and does a lot of research into the topics. He said he spent hours surfing meet-an-inmate.com, gamerdating.com and a site devoted to cat lovers, purrsonals.com. He learned that you don’t have to be a sea captain to join seacaptaindating.com.

“I always thought I was the class-clown, but Jim’s got me beat. You can’t miss me, though. I’m the one with the clown nose,” Barrett said.

He said his job is to bring Horan back to reality while doing the podcast and that the two share a love of history.

“I know I sound young, but I’m in my 60s. I’m not like the other teenagers,” joked Barrett.

Horan hopes the show gains traction here and even beyond the Keys. He’d like to become a known on-air personality.

“I’m going to strive really hard for professional content,” he said. “I believe that we can do well. We can make this into something that I only do. When we reach 10,000 fans I may conduct Skype interviews. At 50,000 I’d like to do a live feed. This could be huge.”

The Keys Bartender airs live every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. from The Catch Restaurant in Key Largo. The show generally runs about 45 minutes long. Archived podcasts are available at spreaker.com/user/keysbartenderpodcast. For more information, email Horan at jim@keysbartender.com.

tjava@keysnews.com