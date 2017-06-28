MCSO busy writing wildlife citations
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been busy the last four days catching people committing wildlife violations.
• Deputy Matthew Cory was patrolling at Fiesta Key RV Park at 10:45 p.m. on Monday when he saw two men cleaning fish and a red cooler next to them on the ground. Inside their cooler were 17 lobster, reports say. Both were issued crimi...
