Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
'A moral obligation'
Special Forces opens school to gold star teens
“For those of us in uniform or who served, this is very much unfinished business.”
Those were the words of retired Army Special Forces Col. Kevin McDonnell as he stood at the foot of the training pool Tuesday at the Special Forces Underwater Operations School on Fleming Key.
Bubbles percolated to the surface as black figures moved about below. They w...
